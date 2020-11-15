A windy day, with late afternoon/early evening rain.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be an active day. A few showers and mountain snow showers are likely through the afternoon, mainly in New York. The main slug of rain won’t arrive until late afternoon and early evening. The good news is we need the rain. The bad news is that it will be windy, especially in New York. Gusts from the southeast over 40 mph are likely, but it may gust to 55 mph in the Northern Adirondacks and St. Lawrence County. A few power outages are possible in that area. The rain will quickly taper to a few showers and snow showers overnight, but those will linger through Monday, which will be blustery.

Temperatures will be colder on Tuesday, with a few flurries possible. The coldest day will be Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny, but highs will only be in the 20s, and overnight lows in the teens (a few single digits possible). Temperatures will warm back into the 30s on Thursday, and upper 40s by Friday. A weak system may bring some showers on Friday. Saturday is looking fair and seasonable.

