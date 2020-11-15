Advertisement

Bennington hospital expects expansion to move forward

Bennington Hospital Expansion
Bennington Hospital Expansion(WCAX)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Officials with the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington say they expect to be able to move forward soon with a $25.8 million modernization and expansion of the emergency department. Southwestern Vermont President Thomas Dee says the plans have been delayed by the pandemic, but they expect to have the final regulatory approvals by the end of the year. The plans for the first major upgrade of the emergency department since 1996 include nearly doubling its size. In the mid-1990s the department was treating about 15,000 patients a year. Recently the average as been about 23,700 a year. Officials hope to begin construction in the second quarter of 2021 and finish the project in 2023.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Brandon Rhoades, 24, of Milton
Milton man faces sexual abuse charges of minors
Burlington police chase ends with driver crashing into North Avenue home.
Police chase ends with driver crashing into New North End homes
A fire either damaged or completely destroyed 24 cars in a carport at a condo complex in Essex...
Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire
Burlington Police arrested Jason Kelsaw, 28, on Gazo Avenue in Burlington's New North End...
Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested

Latest News

Child Pornography Arrest
Plattsburgh man faces child pornography charges after months long investigation
Looking ahead: Week of 11/16
Looking ahead: Week of 11/16
Out of a tragic incident comes a glimmer of light, thanks to Bedell’s family.
Remembering Tracy Bedell: family buys emergency crews CPR machines
Looking ahead: Week of 11/16
Looking ahead: Week of 11/16