Bennington hospital expects expansion to move forward

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Officials with the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington say they expect to be able to move forward soon with a $25.8 million modernization and expansion of the emergency department. Southwestern Vermont President Thomas Dee says the plans have been delayed by the pandemic, but they expect to have the final regulatory approvals by the end of the year. The plans for the first major upgrade of the emergency department since 1996 include nearly doubling its size. In the mid-1990s the department was treating about 15,000 patients a year. Recently the average as been about 23,700 a year. Officials hope to begin construction in the second quarter of 2021 and finish the project in 2023.

