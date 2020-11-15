Advertisement

Community contributes to Thanksgiving food drive

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local real estate business is spreading the holiday cheer and working to make sure families-in-need don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving.

Matt Lumsden Real Estate hosted the third annual Stuff-a-Truck Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday outside the Williston Shaw’s.

People stopped by all morning and dropped off traditional Thanksgiving fixings like canned and boxed goods, and of course, turkeys.

Owner Matt Lumsden says all of the food will go to the Heavenly Food Pantry at the First Congregational Church.

“I think that there’s no surprise that with the increase of numbers of COVID cases that there’s going to be a lot more need for people that have insecurities with food and will have to go to a place where they can feel comfortable to go in order to get a meal,” Lumsden said.

The group also collected diapers and hygiene and paper products for households struggling to afford them.

