Downtown shops get ready for holiday season during the pandemic

Local stores say this year it’s never too early to start celebrating the holiday season. Amidst COVID-19 shops are forced to follow capacity limits and those restrictions may tighten even further.

In Burlington some shops have windows full of holiday cheer. “I kind of like it. I’m not the type of person to get into early Christmas but i think it improves the mood with everything going on,” said Helena Juntunen a UVM Student. “I think usually I’m a wait till after thanksgiving type person but with everyone being home we all just need that nostalgic feeling of Christmas,” Added UVM student Emma Staff. Even though some people might think its too early for the holidays. Stores like Home and Garden Vermont on college street have gone full Holiday mode inside and outside of the store. Including a large window display. “Just thought it would be nice to lift peoples spirits” said Store owner Jack Qualey They say their window decorations and merchandise are out, to spread some joy. “Everybody needs more of that than ever before so we are trying to get into the spirit a little early,” said Qualey.

Around the corner on Church Street, multiple stores are in the Holiday spirit with full window displays .

“We just wanted to be on it early and get people excited,” said Kate Hayes of Echo. The clothing store says they usually wait till Black Friday to start decorating, but 2020 is a different year and their windows are a winter wonderland. “We just wanted to create this festive winter - just make people really happy,” said Hayes.

“Not only are business decorating but many of them are offering the types of specials and sales they would offer on Black Friday now,” said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association.

Under Governor Scott’s new orders due to COvid 19, there hasn’t been any change to the regulations regarding stores Devine says online shopping is expected to surge this year more than ever, she says focusing on local is more important than it ever has been. “If you love your local business and you love your downtown please please please come downtown,” said Devine .

So as people admire the works of art in the windows.

“People definitely need that joy, absolutely with everything going on in the world, people need that joy,” said Dan Dixon of New York. It also has people out shopping earlier then past years. “Cause we are going home for thanksgiving its nice to get that done here,” said UVM student Erin Mathieu More decorations will be going up through the downtown that includes more shops , city hall park, and even the Christmas tree on church street

