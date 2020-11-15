Looking ahead: Week of 11/16

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what we are keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Monday, the Burlington Committee of the Vermont Progressive Party will hold their mayoral caucus process.

The progressives will hold three candidate forums leading up to the Dec.1st., nominating caucus. These forums give the candidates a chance to show what their vision is for Burlington. This is also a chance for residents to get to know the candidates.

This Monday, Nov. 16th, will be the second of three forums. The caucus will take place virtually and will be open to all Burlington voters who consider themselves members of the Progressive Party.

To learn more or to register for the forum check out their website.

Also happening this Monday is the budget workshops that are being held by the common council of Plattsburgh city.

These workshops are open to the public. It’s scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. and will be held in person at City Hall. There are no streaming options.

Looking ahead to this Wednesday, is the public meeting on simplifying Vermont fishing regulations.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is proposing to simplify fishing regulations to make them easier to understand for new anglers and would like your input.

This meeting will be virtual. If you would like to learn more or register to participate in a meeting you can go to the department’s website.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18th. This meeting will use the software Microsoft Teams.

And bringing us to the end of the week on Friday, ski resorts are set to open for the season.

This Friday, Nov. 20th Stowe will have their opening day with COVID regulations in place.

All lift tickets must be reserved in advance, with passholders getting priority. Reservations are now open, and passholders can reserve their days.

Sugarbush and Mad River Glen are also kicking off the season this Friday with The Big Kicker event at Lincoln Peak Village.

That wraps up what stories we are keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.