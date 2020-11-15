Advertisement

Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Michigan man who was on the run, after fleeing police and damaging two homes in Burlington’s New North End Friday night, is behind bars.

Police put 28-year-old Jason Kelsaw in handcuffs about 2:30 Saturday afternoon in the New North End on Gazo Avenue.

A resident on that street told police they found him hiding in their shed. Burlington Police responded to the scene and put him in custody without incident. They then handed him off to Colchester Police, since the department and the DEA are investigating Kelsaw.

It all started Friday afternoon in Colchester around 3:30, when police stopped Kelsaw in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Heineburg Drive. During the search, Kelsaw refused to get out of his car and took off, almost hitting an officer in the process. Police pursued the car speeding towards the New North End on Plattsburgh Avenue, then Southbound on North Avenue. Officers lost sight of the car but saw it make a sharp left turn. Kelsaw lost control near Staniford Road and crashed into two houses, taking out the front of one of them. The family inside the house wasn’t hurt. A passenger inside the car suffered minor injuries. Police say Kelsaw fled the scene on foot.

That’s the last time police saw him, until the Burlington resident reported he was in their shed.

The Detroit man is now in custody and faces at least a felony charge.

