Plattsburgh man faces child pornography charges after months long investigation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - 25-year-old Dylan Lefebvre-Reusch is now facing charges of possession of child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender according to police.

Lefebvre-Reusch was arrested Thursday, after the Plattsburgh police executed a warrant on his residence and found computer equipment and other electronic devices, allegedly containing at least a dozen pornographic images of children.

In February, Authorities from Dallas Texas contacted city detectives about an investigation involving a 12-year-old victim who had allegedly been solicited online. They believed it was by someone in the Plattsburgh area.

Lefebvre-Ruesch is set to appear in court later on this month.

