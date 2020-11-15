Advertisement

Some needed rain (and wind) on the way for Sunday afternoon and evening.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will quickly increase Sunday morning. It will also become windy during the day, with gusts from the southeast up to 40 mph at times. A few showers will make their way into New York during the afternoon hours. By late afternoon/early evening, a solid slug of rain will come through, which is good news since we need the rain. The rain may mix with snow in the mountains at times. This will move out late Sunday evening, though a few showers and mountain snow showers will continue overnight and through Monday. Highs both days will be in the 40s.

Tuesday will be a colder day, with flurries possible. Highs will only be in the upper 30s. The coldest day of the week will be Wednesday, with highs only in the 20s, and lows in the teens. Thursday will be warmer, though still chilly. Our next system will bring showers on Friday. Saturday is looking fair, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

