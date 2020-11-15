Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Two dozen cars are destroyed after a fire, which police are calling suspicious, ripped through a carport outside of a condo complex in Essex Junction early Saturday morning.

The Essex Fire Department and Essex Police Department say around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, they got a call of a vehicle on fire inside a carport on Densmore Drive in Essex Junction. When crews got on scene, they found the carport fully consumed with fire. Firefighters knocked the flames down before they spread to nearby buildings and residences. Police say 24 vehicles were damaged.

Residents say it was a wake-up call they were not expecting.

“We just kind of watched it burn until the fire department put it out and there was a lot of sadness,” said Evan Jones. “People were really upset, crying, wondering why this was happening.”

“I just hear this huge crackle and I kind of jump back and then run down the stairs to where my mom is,” said Amaya.

“I started hearing pounding which turned out to be people pounding on doors to tell people ‘Hey. The carport’s on fire,’” said Kevin Studley.

Studley says he was awake and watching TV when he heard, what he described as, a noise that sounded like someone popping a massive bag of air. He rushed outside to see a car parked three vehicles down from his fully engulfed in flames. That’s when he grabbed his car keys.

“It was automatic in a way. I was just like— I jumped in, hit the start button on the car and threw it into reverse and just backed up. I thought I was far enough away but the car did sustain front-end damage from the heat,” he said.

The flames and heat were so intense, they impacted cars parked outside of the carport, busting the glass out of their windows and melting their taillights.

Police say the nearby condo building also suffered heat damage and broken windows.

Amaya, whose mother’s car sustained back-end damage, was in disbelief.

“I looked at it and was like ‘Wow.’ It was definitely a lot to handle,” she said “Like, I didn’t know what was going to happen. Like, how are we going to get places?”

Those whose cars were completely destroyed are devastated about losing personal belongings in the flames. Evan Jones say his boyfriend lost artwork he created in high school.

“He was really upset, understandably, but at the end of the day, we’re both safe so I think that’s the most important part but it’s sucks that he’s not going to be able to get those things back,” Jones said.

Residents say they have never experienced anything like this and they hope to never go through it again. They say they’re healing but they want answers.

Police and fire officials say the fire is being investigated as suspicious. They say there were several reports of thefts from vehicles overnight in the same area as well as others around the Village. Investigators are determining if they are related to this incident but they are not known to be connected at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Essex Police Department.

Detectives are being assisted by the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation team and the Vermont Division of Fire Safety.

