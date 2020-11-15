What to do Sunday, Nov. 15th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

The holidays are coming up quick, but Maple Tree Place couldn’t wait to start spreading some holiday cheer.

There will be virtual visits with Santa this Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

Santa had to learn how do his work virtually this year too. Now you can see what that is like. There will be a list of virtual experiences such as Live from the North Pole...It’s Santa Claus, Storytime with Santa or Mrs. Claus, and more. You can invite up to four guest share this experience with you. To learn more, or to register, check out their website.

And in the spirit of the holidays help keep families fed this season with Cram the Van for Northwest Family Foods.

This event will help families find some food security around the holidays. It starts this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and goes till noon at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Some suggested items are turkey, instant potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. As simple as some of your thanksgiving staples that come either in a box, or a can. Anything that will help a family to have a thanksgiving dinner of their own.

And the Monkey House in Winooski is hosting a pop-up food event.

There will be an assortment of gourmet sandwiches, like the Apple Morita Pulled Pork sandwich for example.

There will also be a variety of fried chicken, such as their buttermilk brined fried chicken. As well as a few fany sides like their bacon cheddar jalapeno cornbread, and fries that include flavors such as garlic and sage, or cajun.

The pop-up food fest starts at 4:30 this evening.

That’s a wrap on what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.