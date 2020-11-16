Advertisement

2 young Vermont hunters helped from woods with first buck

hunting
hunting(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says two young hunters were guided out of the woods of Middlesex by game wardens.

The hunters called 911 from the Middlesex Notch Wildlife Management area on Saturday, the opening day of Vermont’s rifle deer season.

The brothers had harvested a buck, a first for the older brother.

They became disoriented after dark.

The dispatcher was able to get the coordinates from the cellphone carried by one of the hunters.

Three wardens located the hunters at about 8:15 p.m. with their deer. The wardens helped the hunters drag the buck from the woods. They made it back to a parking area at about 9:15 p.m.

