A surge of chilly air on the way for midweek.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Windy conditions will continue into early Monday morning, then it will turn a bit less windy for the remainder of the day. It will be quieter than Sunday, though rather murky, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be mainly in the mid 40s.

A trough will come through early Tuesday with possible snow showers. This will bring a surge of colder air. Highs will only be in the upper 30s. The coldest day of the week (and possibly so far this season) will be Wednesday. Though skies will be partly sunny, high temperatures will only be in the 20s. Overnight lows will dip into the teens, with single digits possible in the colder valleys. Thursday will be on the cloudy side, though warmer. Friday will be warmer yet, and there’s the chance for a few showers.

Next weekend is shaping up with a fair Saturday. It looks like yet another active Sunday is underway, with showers and snow showers possible, depending on the track of the storm.

