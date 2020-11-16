Advertisement

Albany College of Pharmacy closing Vermont campus

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - The only pharmacy school in Vermont is ending its operations in the state next year.

The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences announced last week that it would close its satellite campus in Vermont in June 2021.

The program will be discontinued after current students have completed the program.

College President Greg Dewey says enrollment at the Colchester campus has been declining since 2012.

He says the school needs to focus on strengthening recruitment efforts for its Albany campus.

Regional Dean Jennifer Mathews says officials are committed to ensuring all current Vermont students have the opportunity to complete their degrees.

