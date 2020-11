CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A woman is in trouble after New Hampshire Conservation Officers say she illegally owned animals.

Officers say they found an American Alligator and an Opossum at a home in Claremont.

The animals were sent to facilities capable of caring for them.

Recently Conservation Officers in District three executed a search warrant in Claremont for illegally possessed... Posted by NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Sunday, November 15, 2020

