Another record cononavirus total in Vermont

GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another record coronavirus total in Vermont.

Another 122 people tested positive on Sunday, bringing Vermont’s total since the pandemic began to 3008.

Nineteen people are hospitalized across the state and one person is in the ICU. The death toll still stands at 59.

Like last week, Washington County again led the number of new cases with 40. Washington County has been at the center of the hockey broomball outbreak that now accounts for upward of 125 cases.

Out of the total 3,008 people who have been infected, 2,050 have recovered. That’s about 68%.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 122 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,008. There have been a total of 59 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.6%. A total of 201,176 tests have been conducted, 200 travelers are being monitored, 10,723 have completed monitoring, and 2,050 have recovered.

Click here for the full numbers from the Vermont Department of Health.

Last week, Vermont set records for new totals two days in a row on Wednesday and Thursday.

