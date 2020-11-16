Advertisement

Barre schools to remain remote through Wednesday

Spaulding High School
Spaulding High School(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Barre Unified Union School District is still remote learning after a number of COVID-19 cases.

We’re told students will be learning online through this Wednesday.

District leaders say several members tested positive for COVID-19.

The goal here is to give contact tracers time to do their work, and they’ll be cleaning the buildings.

