Barre schools to remain remote through Wednesday

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Barre Unified Union School District is still remote learning after a number of COVID-19 cases.

We’re told students will be learning online through this Wednesday.

District leaders say several members tested positive for COVID-19.

The goal here is to give contact tracers time to do their work, and they’ll be cleaning the buildings.

