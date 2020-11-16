Barre schools to remain remote through Wednesday
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Barre Unified Union School District is still remote learning after a number of COVID-19 cases.
We’re told students will be learning online through this Wednesday.
District leaders say several members tested positive for COVID-19.
The goal here is to give contact tracers time to do their work, and they’ll be cleaning the buildings.
