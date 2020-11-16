Advertisement

Bennington hospital makes offer for closed college property

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is offering to buy much of the property of the bankrupt Southern Vermont College in Bennington for $3.2 million.

The hospital says in a news release that it is committed to developing a long-range plan for the property.

They want to keep the 371-acre campus locally owned, with a goal of making the athletic fields and its hiking trails accessible for the community.

Bankruptcy Trustee Raymond Obuchowski says he expects to file a motion with the bankruptcy judge to accept the college’s officer, but other potential buyers have until Dec. 7 to make “higher or better” offers.

The college closed in 2019.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A fire either damaged or completely destroyed 24 cars in a carport at a condo complex in Essex...
Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire
Burlington Police arrested Jason Kelsaw, 28, on Gazo Avenue in Burlington's New North End...
Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested
Out of a tragic incident comes a glimmer of light, thanks to Bedell’s family.
Remembering Tracy Bedell: Family buys emergency crews CPR machines
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues

Latest News

Newport-File photo
Newport closes playground while planning to rebuild it
New Hampshire AG: 1 dead after being shot by officer
File photo
Albany College of Pharmacy closing Vermont campus
STD testing shortage due to rise in COVID testing
STD testing shortage due to rise in COVID testing