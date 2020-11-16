Bennington hospital makes offer for closed college property

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is offering to buy much of the property of the bankrupt Southern Vermont College in Bennington for $3.2 million.

The hospital says in a news release that it is committed to developing a long-range plan for the property.

They want to keep the 371-acre campus locally owned, with a goal of making the athletic fields and its hiking trails accessible for the community.

Bankruptcy Trustee Raymond Obuchowski says he expects to file a motion with the bankruptcy judge to accept the college’s officer, but other potential buyers have until Dec. 7 to make “higher or better” offers.

The college closed in 2019.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)