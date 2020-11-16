Advertisement

Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms on Main Street and South Winooski Avenue.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington convenience store is robbed at gunpoint, and the suspects are on the loose.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms on Main Street and South Winooski Avenue.

Police describe the suspects as two young black men both wearing puffy black jackets, backpacks, and masks.

Store employees say one of the men held them at gunpoint, while the other robbed the cash register. The men fled towards the VFW.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Osilka at the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

