Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

