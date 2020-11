MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - J. Morgan’s Steakhouse in Montpelier is looking for your help after their surveillance cameras caught someone stealing a Christmas tree.

The video shows someone going up to a Christmas tree decoration and walking off with it.

J. Morgan’s is now promising a dinner on them if you can help identify the person.

I NEED YOUR HELP! If you recognize this person please contact me at JMorgan’s and if do you have information leading to his arrest… Dinners on me. Please share. Posted by J.Morgan's Steakhouse on Saturday, November 14, 2020

