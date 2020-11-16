Advertisement

GMP prepares for outages

GMP leaders say they’re watching the forecast closely and will respond as quickly and safely as...
GMP leaders say they’re watching the forecast closely and will respond as quickly and safely as possible.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong winds are expected to whip through our region Sunday night. So, Green Mountain Power crews are preparing for outages.

GMP leaders say they’re watching the forecast closely and will respond as quickly and safely as possible. They’re asking you stay away from any downed lines or trees and wait for the professionals. If crews do come help, stay at least six feet away and wear a mask. Before you go to bed, make sure your cellphones are charged and your flashlights have fresh batteries.

More storm preparation and safety information for customers can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
A fire either damaged or completely destroyed 24 cars in a carport at a condo complex in Essex...
Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire
Burlington Police arrested Jason Kelsaw, 28, on Gazo Avenue in Burlington's New North End...
Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested
Brandon Rhoades, 24, of Milton
Milton man faces sexual abuse charges of minors
Burlington police chase ends with driver crashing into North Avenue home.
Police chase ends with driver crashing into New North End homes

Latest News

Despite the disappointment, most people say they believe Gov. Phil Scott's restriction limiting...
Vermonters change Thanksgiving plans after multi-household gathering ban
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Police say it was Erik J. Smith, 32, of East Hartford, Connecticut, who’s on federal parole.
Multi-state police pursuit through Vermont, New Hampshire
Dylan Lefebvre-Reusch, 25, of Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Plattsburgh man faces child pornography charges after months-long investigation