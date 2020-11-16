GMP prepares for outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong winds are expected to whip through our region Sunday night. So, Green Mountain Power crews are preparing for outages.

GMP leaders say they’re watching the forecast closely and will respond as quickly and safely as possible. They’re asking you stay away from any downed lines or trees and wait for the professionals. If crews do come help, stay at least six feet away and wear a mask. Before you go to bed, make sure your cellphones are charged and your flashlights have fresh batteries.

More storm preparation and safety information for customers can be found here.

