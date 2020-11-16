Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.(Source: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire either damaged or completely destroyed 24 cars in a carport at a condo complex in Essex...
Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Burlington Police arrested Jason Kelsaw, 28, on Gazo Avenue in Burlington's New North End...
Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Woodstock, Vt.
Keeping the faith during a pandemic
Doctors are urging people to get flu shots this year to help avoid a "twindemic," where people...
Doctors urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’
The Vermont Fresh Network is making it easy for people to find local food this holiday season.
Website helps make finding local food easy this Thanksgiving
vfn
Website helps make finding local food easy this Thanksgiving