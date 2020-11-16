Medical Reserve Corps looking for help in high-risk situations

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Medical Reserve Corps is made up of volunteers from the community and with recent outbreaks, it needs more help.

The need for volunteers has changed throughout the pandemic. Right now, the organization’s highest need is for volunteers willing to work in high-risk situations, including being with patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Medical Reserve Corps is currently helping with the outbreak at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. As of Monday afternoon, 25 residents and nine staffers have tested positive. MRC says the facility needs volunteers to spend time with certain patients who need extra attention. Clinicians are needed, but the group is also looking for those without medical backgrounds.

More people have signed up recently. The biggest wave of new volunteers was in March. Since the pandemic began, just under 400 people have become part of the program, totaling around 750 people.

Unfortunately, WCAX News is told a lot of volunteers fall into the high-risk category, so they can not enter the areas most in need.

At this time, three licensed volunteers and six nonmedical people have stepped up to help out at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Monday morning, the volunteers were given an antigen test before walking into the facility. Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation says they do not know how long the volunteers will be at the center. They are filling in as some staffers are out with COVID-19, others are under quarantine and some have been told not to work. The facility has also brought in additional staff temporarily from other centers.

Because of HIPAA privacy laws, were are told they will not say how many residents are currently hospitalized.

