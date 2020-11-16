Advertisement

Multi-state police pursuit through Vermont, New Hampshire

Police say it was Erik J. Smith, 32, of East Hartford, Connecticut, who’s on federal parole.
Police say it was Erik J. Smith, 32, of East Hartford, Connecticut, who's on federal parole.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A multi-state police pursuit starts in Vermont and ends in New Hampshire.

Vermont State Police say troopers saw a black SUV speeding south on I-89 around 7:30 Saturday night. But the driver was going so fast, police ceased the chase.

As the car crossed into New Hampshire, police there stopped the person, but then he fled on foot. A K9 found him in the woods.

Police say it was Erik J. Smith, 32, of East Hartford, Connecticut, who’s on federal parole. He’s scheduled to appear in Vermont court in January.

