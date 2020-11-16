New Hampshire AG: 1 dead after being shot by officer

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general says a man is dead after he was shot by a Meredith police officer.

David Donovan, 35, was shot Sunday night and he died after he was brought to a hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says three other people were injured before police arrived. One remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials say no officers were hurt and there is no threat to the public.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

