Newport closes playground while planning to rebuild it

Newport-File photo
Newport-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont city of Newport has closed one of its parks after deciding not to spend money this year on needed repairs.

The city is instead going to focus on rebuilding the Gardner Park Playground next year with help from a fundraising campaign that began last year.

Newport Parks and Recreation Director Jessica Booth says the current playground is well beyond its original lifespan and it didn’t make sense to spend money on repairs this year.

An inspection by the city’s insurance company decided the park needed a new surface for the play area.

The recreation committee has been fund-raising for the new park since last year.

