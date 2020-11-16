Police investigating Northern NY home invasion

CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a home invasion in Chesterfield, New York.

It happened at about 12 a.m. Sunday on Port Douglas Road.

New York State Police say two men forced their way into the home, brandished a gun and assaulted a man inside the home.

They got away with some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 518-873-2777.

