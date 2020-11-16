Policy changes, culture shift suggested after inmate death in Vt. prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An outside legal review of the death of an inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility is out, and recommends some changes to how the prison operates. The state has already said it should have done more to prevent the death of Kenneth Johnson. This report does not lay out any legal basis for criminal charges only policy opinions.

Kenneth Johnson, 60, was arrested in 2017, accused of human smuggling. He was a pretrial detainee for more than two years and died on Dec. 9, 2019. In July, the state said Johnson died from an undiagnosed throat tumor that blocked his airway.

Staff at the Northern State Correctional Facility interacted with Johnson at least two separate times the night he died. He told nurses and corrections staff he couldn’t breathe and he needed to go to the hospital. The nurses, who were contracted through Centurion, didn’t think he needed that level of care. DOC staffers were skeptical of the seriousness of his health. Johnson died a few hours later.

The state called for an outside law firm, Downs, Rachlin and Martin, to investigate internal actions and policies that led up to the incident and what could be done to change them.

“I deeply respect the recommendations made by [Downs, Rachlin and Martin] and we have engaged the Moss Group, which is a national consulting group, one of the leaders in the country on providing consulting services to corrections departments, to help us not only in the change in culture but also help us with policy,” said Vermont Corrections Commissioner James Baker.

To address the incident, the state hired a new health care provider, Vital Core, which includes more registered nurses. The state is also involving the company in more meetings and decisions to provide better care. DOC is going through its backlog of health concerns from inmates, too, in both mental and medical health. Staffers are also taking part in implicit bias training led by Tabatha Moore of the Rutland Area NAACP, as the question remains if Johnson’s race was a factor in the level of care he received.

“It’s very difficult in the system, the jail system sometimes to put aside what people are convicted of, what they are charged with, what their backgrounds are and focus on them as human beings, but that’s what we have to do. This was preventable, and that makes it very difficult,” Baker said.

Corrections staff agreed to be a part of the outside investigation, but the nurses working for the previous health care provider for DOC did not. This investigation only focused on policy recommendations, not on employee conduct. The state is doing its own internal investigation on employee misconduct.

Commissioner Baker says in the last 10 years, 45 people have died within the Vermont Corrections Department.

