Recounts in 4 House races, Executive Council race set

Ballots were recounted in three state Senate races and eight House races last week, with the...
Ballots were recounted in three state Senate races and eight House races last week, with the initial winners holding onto their victories.(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The first week of ballot recounting in New Hampshire has ended with no changes in results. Ballots were recounted in three state Senate races and eight House races last week, with the initial winners holding onto their victories. Recounts for four House races are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, two per day. The final recount is scheduled for Wednesday for the District 5 Executive Council race between incumbent Democrat Debora Pignatelli and former councilor, Republican David Wheeler.

