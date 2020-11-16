Ski resorts start making snow

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski resorts around our region are preparing for the ski season.

Killington Resort started making snow on Friday. They say temperatures have dropped low enough that they are able to make snow.

Sugarbush Resort also started making snow on Friday.

With the cold weather expected for this week, it will be a good week for ski resorts to continue making snow.

According to state guidance, ski resorts can open as early as this Friday, November 20.

