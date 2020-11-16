Stipends restored for NH nursing home staff, death toll at 500

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Nursing home workers will again get a boost in pay as New Hampshire tries to maintain staffing levels at facilities that have been hard hit by the coronavirus.

Front-line health care workers at Medicaid facilities started getting an extra $300 per week in April, but the Long Term Care Stabilization program ended in July. Gov. Chris Sununu reactivated it Monday, and the stipends will continue through the end of the year.

“The State of New Hampshire remains committed to ensuring that long-term care facilities have the resources needed to confront the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement. “Due to the rise in cases in New Hampshire, there remains an acute need to retain our health care workforce, and today’s announcement will help make sure we continue to have the system in place for those who rely on this care.”

As of late last week, the state was monitoring outbreaks at seven long-term care facilities. Dozens of others have had past outbreaks, and the vast majority of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state have occurred in residents of such facilities.

THE NUMBERS

More than 15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, including 358 new cases announced Monday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 500.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 127 new cases per day on Nov. 1 to 312 new cases per day on Nov. 15.

