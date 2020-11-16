Advertisement

Stipends restored for NH nursing home staff, death toll at 500

File photo
File photo(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Nursing home workers will again get a boost in pay as New Hampshire tries to maintain staffing levels at facilities that have been hard hit by the coronavirus.

Front-line health care workers at Medicaid facilities started getting an extra $300 per week in April, but the Long Term Care Stabilization program ended in July. Gov. Chris Sununu reactivated it Monday, and the stipends will continue through the end of the year.

“The State of New Hampshire remains committed to ensuring that long-term care facilities have the resources needed to confront the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement. “Due to the rise in cases in New Hampshire, there remains an acute need to retain our health care workforce, and today’s announcement will help make sure we continue to have the system in place for those who rely on this care.”

As of late last week, the state was monitoring outbreaks at seven long-term care facilities. Dozens of others have had past outbreaks, and the vast majority of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state have occurred in residents of such facilities.

THE NUMBERS

More than 15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, including 358 new cases announced Monday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 500.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 127 new cases per day on Nov. 1 to 312 new cases per day on Nov. 15.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A fire either damaged or completely destroyed 24 cars in a carport at a condo complex in Essex...
Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Burlington Police arrested Jason Kelsaw, 28, on Gazo Avenue in Burlington's New North End...
Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Clyde Lewis Air Park
Working to save Plattsburgh’s Air Force history
MRC looking for volunteers to enter high-risk situations.
Medical Reserve Corps looking for help in high-risk situations
inmate death
Policy changes, culture shift suggested after inmate death in Vt. prison
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks with our Darren Perron about being considered for U.S. labor...
Sanders discusses possible labor secretary job under Biden