UVM Delays Start of Winter Sports

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been more than 8 months since the last athletic competition at the University of Vermont. That drought was supposed to end this coming Friday, as both UVM hockey teams were scheduled to take on UConn. But those games won’t be played after all, nor will any other games for at least another month after UVM announced Sunday evening that they would cancel all athletic competitions until December 18th at the earliest.

That will wipe eight men’s hockey games, six women’s hockey games, and four men’s basketball games off the schedule. The women’s hoops and swim teams don’t appear to be affected yet.

Hockey East has built in three weekends for makeup games later in both the men’s and women’s schedules, but assuming UVM begins play the weekend of December 18th, the women would have zero margin for error on postponements and the men would still have at least one of their conference weekends canceled entirely.

For men’s hoops, the delay will eliminate all their nonconference competitions, with America East play for both men and women scheduled to begin on the 19th.

In a statement, UVM Athletic Director Jeff Schulman said ""After discussions with President Garimella and the Vermont Department of Health, it became clear that delaying the start of our seasons was the most responsible course of action. Our state is obviously seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and it’s important that our programs are operating in a manner that is consistent with guidance from state officials. I certainly feel for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have been following strict protocols in preparing for a return to competition. Moving forward, we will make every effort to play out our competitive schedules while always prioritizing the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as that of our campus and community."

The school offered no specifics on what needs to happen before the Cats can return to action.

