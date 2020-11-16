UVM Medical Center not allowing visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fewer people will be allowed inside the University of Vermont Medical Center as COVID-19 cases spike.

No visitors are allowed at the hospital until further notice, but there are some exceptions.

That includes Labor and Delivery and Pediatrics.

One support person is allowed in the birthing unit and in the mother and baby unit during recovery. Hospital-contracted, certified doulas are permitted as an additional support person.

In Pediatrics, two parents or guardians are considered essential support persons, but only one is permitted at a time.

