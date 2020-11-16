Advertisement

UVM Medical Center not allowing visitors

But there are some exceptions
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fewer people will be allowed inside the University of Vermont Medical Center as COVID-19 cases spike.

No visitors are allowed at the hospital until further notice, but there are some exceptions.

That includes Labor and Delivery and Pediatrics.

One support person is allowed in the birthing unit and in the mother and baby unit during recovery. Hospital-contracted, certified doulas are permitted as an additional support person.

In Pediatrics, two parents or guardians are considered essential support persons, but only one is permitted at a time.

More information about our visitor policy: To limit the spread of COVID-19 in our region, and keep our patients and...

Posted by The University of Vermont Medical Center on Saturday, November 14, 2020

