UVM students can head home early for Thanksgiving break(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont students are able to head home for Thanksgiving early while Vermont monitors rising COVID cases.

According to school leaders, the undergraduate break is schedule starting next Tuesday. But students are allowed to leave this week and continue their studies remotely.

Students who plan to do that should tell faculty as soon as possible.

They will also need to complete the COVID testing exemption form.

Students are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 at least 48 hours before they plan to leave, so they can get their results before heading home.

