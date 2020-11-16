Advertisement

Vermont launches holiday shopping campaign to highlight local producers, merchants

By Céline McArthur
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you started your holiday shopping yet? The Vermont Agencies of Agriculture and Tourism are launching a holiday shopping promotional campaign to highlight Vermont producers and merchants.

They are using CARES Act funds to help both bricks-and-mortar businesses and online sales of Vermont-made products.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham to find out how it all works. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more information on the campaign and how to apply. The deadline for businesses to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.

