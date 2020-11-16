Advertisement

Vermont urges stepped up efforts to stop COVID in 2 counties

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department is urging residents of Washington and Orange counties to join stepped-up local efforts to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The health department says the two counties have the highest incidence rate of the virus per 10,000 people in the state.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and members of the administration of Gov. Phil Scott are going to be meeting with community leaders to look for ways to reduce the number of new cases.

Levine says cases are up across the state, but the data shows extra effort needs to be put into those counties.

The sparsely populated Essex County has the third-highest incidence of cases of the virus.

