Vermonters change Thanksgiving plans after multi-household gathering ban

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are quickly changing their Thanksgiving Day plans after Governor Phil Scott’s new ban on multi-household gatherings.

“I can’t go home or spend it with family so I’m staying with my roommates,” said Katia Graff.

Matthew Julius says his family lives in New York State and won’t be able to travel to this side of Lake Champlain for the holiday.

“Personally, I don’t have much of a problem with that because they are on the elderly side and I would prefer them not to get sick,” Julius said.

Cody Grimm and his partner were planning to spend Thanksgiving with a friend in Burlington but are now having second thoughts.

“My partner and I were just going to do it with a close friend of ours who we met through a gardening class we did over the summer,” he said. “Now we might not even be doing that because you know, they don’t live with us. So we’ll see. We’ll see.”

Many people say this holiday season will be a little less cheerful without their relatives.

“To have a full year not seeing them definitely sucks,” said Julius.

“It’s definitely a bit of a bummer,” Grimm said.

“It’s definitely a bummer. I won’t be able to see some of my family members but I think it’s worth it in the long run,” said Lauren Radford, whose brother from Connecticut will no longer be visiting her as originally planned.

Despite the disappointment, most people say they believe the restriction is necessary.

“I do. I think we kind of have to do it now for the greater goo,” said Graff. “I mean, this whole year is about protecting, not just ourselves, it’s about protecting everyone else.”

“I don’t disagree with it. I think it needs to be done. It’s just, you know, it’s a bummer,” said Grimm. “It’s not anyone’s fault but it’s just the way it is.”

