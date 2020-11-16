Website helps make finding local food easy this Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With scaled-down Thanksgiving celebrations this year, it’s an even better time to buy local for your holiday table.

The Vermont Fresh Network is making it easy to do so. Their website features a list of local farms and food producers-- even restaurants-- that are offering locally sourced options for your feast.

With people not traveling and having smaller meals for their households, they suggest making Vermont’s farmers your “guests.”

“I kind of think of this, this year especially, that our tables might not be full of other people, or they can’t come visit, but the farmers add to our family here,” said Tara Pereira of the Vermont Fresh Network.

The Vermont Fresh Network says there is a demand for local food this year. They say there are a couple of farms that have already sold out of their turkeys, though they continue to offer other products for your table.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Tara Pereira.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.