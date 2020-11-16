Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready! There is some colder air heading our way!

Today has been a classic November day with clouds, and a few rain and snow showers. Clouds will be persistent through Tuesday, and then temperatures will tumble! A batch of cold air will pour down across the Canadian border, and by Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the teens across the region, with wind chills in the single digits.

Wednesday will bring us some sunshine but wear your winter jacket, it will be cold! It won’t last long though, temperatures will be climbing back to more seasonable levels towards the end of the week and through the weekend.

Conditions will be dry on Thursday and Friday and over the weekend, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds. A warm front nearby may trigger a couple of showers each day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire either damaged or completely destroyed 24 cars in a carport at a condo complex in Essex...
Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire
Burlington Police arrested Jason Kelsaw, 28, on Gazo Avenue in Burlington's New North End...
Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Out of a tragic incident comes a glimmer of light, thanks to Bedell’s family.
Remembering Tracy Bedell: Family buys emergency crews CPR machines

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
gary sadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
A surge of chilly air on the way for midweek.