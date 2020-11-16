BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready! There is some colder air heading our way!

Today has been a classic November day with clouds, and a few rain and snow showers. Clouds will be persistent through Tuesday, and then temperatures will tumble! A batch of cold air will pour down across the Canadian border, and by Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the teens across the region, with wind chills in the single digits.

Wednesday will bring us some sunshine but wear your winter jacket, it will be cold! It won’t last long though, temperatures will be climbing back to more seasonable levels towards the end of the week and through the weekend.

Conditions will be dry on Thursday and Friday and over the weekend, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds. A warm front nearby may trigger a couple of showers each day.

