BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It will be a pretty typical November day today with lots of clouds and a few spits of both the rain and snow variety. Then we have a shot of real cold air coming in for mid-week.

The frontal system that brought the heavy downpours and gusty winds late Sunday has moved off to our east, but there will still be some sprinkles and a few mountain snow showers today, although they won’t amount to much. There will also be a few sunny breaks, and it will still be a bit breezy, although not as bad as it was on Sunday.

We will see similar conditions on Tuesday. But as we get later in the afternoon on Tuesday, a batch of cold air will be coming down from Canada. Temperatures will be dropping noticeably by late afternoon & evening. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the teens for most of us, with wind chills (the “feels-like” temperature) in the single digits.

Despite a good deal of sunshine, Wednesday will be the coldest day of the fall season so far. It will stay cold through Wednesday night. But then the wind will start to come back out of the south on Thursday into Friday, and temperatures will rebound to near normal levels by the end of the week, and stay there through the weekend.

The weekend will feature partly sunny skies, but a nearby front may touch off a few showers on both Saturday & Sunday.

Get that cold weather gear ready for that brief cold snap mid-week! -Gary

