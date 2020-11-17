Advertisement

$75M stimulus on the way for Vt. restaurants, lodging hurt by pandemic

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is allocating $75 million to help businesses and lodging establishments hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee also has approved nearly $6.5 million to help Vermonters who need help paying their rent.

The grants will provide relief to food and accommodations businesses that lost revenues between March and September, with a cap of up to $300,000.

The Joint Fiscal Committee, made up of leaders from the House and Senate’s finance panels, has the authority to approve or reject proposals from the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott for allocating money from federal COVID-19 relief funds that must be spent by the end of the year.

“We don’t have enough money to make everyone whole,” said state Sen. Ann Cummings, a Democrat. “So we’re trying the best we can to find a way to keep everybody afloat.”'

Related Story:

Will new rules hurt winter tourism businesses in Vermont?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Despite the disappointment, most people say they believe Gov. Phil Scott's restriction limiting...
Vermonters change Thanksgiving plans after multihousehold gathering ban
No visitors allowed at UVM Medical Center; some exceptions
UVM Medical Center not allowing visitors
Police say it was Erik J. Smith, 32, of East Hartford, Connecticut, who’s on federal parole.
Multistate police pursuit through Vermont, New Hampshire

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Westmore man dies in head-on crash
File photo
City Market: More people buying smaller turkeys this year
City Market: More people buying smaller turkeys this year
City Market: More people buying smaller turkeys this year