Are COVID-delayed jury trials violating defendants' consitutional rights?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jury trials in Vermont were supposed to resume in early December, but the latest spike in COVID cases has delayed the restart again.

The ongoing delay has also called into question whether the state is violating defendants' constitutional right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment.

Dom Amato spoke with Jared Carter from the Vermont Law School about the legal rights of a detainee, as well as if the state could face litigation because of the delays.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.