Berlin, NH, approves mask ordinance; Virus exposure at poker room business

Berlin, N.H.
Berlin, N.H.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Potential community exposure related to confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been identified at Chasers Poker Room and Casino in Salem, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

Potential exposure happened from Nov. 4-Nov. 7, and Nov. 9-Nov. 12, the health department said.

Contact investigations have been done and close contacts are being notified, the department said. But there may be additional people who were exposed, should monitor for symptoms, and get tested.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at a church in Wolfeboro has been connected to 25 people, the department said. Individuals at the Calvary Wolfeboro Church may have been exposed at the 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services on Sunday, Nov. 1.

BERLIN-FACE MASK ORDINANCE

The City Council in Berlin, New Hampshire, is the latest to pass an ordinance requiring face masks in public.

“We need to make an effort ... to sit back and not do anything, to me, that’s not an option,” Mayor Paul Grenier said during Monday night’s meeting.

The ordinance, which takes effect immediately, lasts for 60 days and would be revisited every 30 days for possible updates. It doesn’t apply to children under 5.

Meanwhile, the select board in Franconia is considering an ordinance. The police chief planned to meet with Cannon Mountain management to determine if police would enforce violations at the Cannon Mountain ski area.

