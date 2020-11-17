Burlington School District could vote on Macy’s plan tonight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District will possibly take action Tuesday on a proposal to make the old Macy’s building a home for Burlington high school students displaced by PCB contamination earlier this fall.

The district is looking at leasing the former mall for the next three-and-a-half years, but they will need millions in state and federal funding to help pay for the plan.

Throughout the whole process, district officials have said they need a building that is large enough to hold all 970 students and that can be outfitted to operate as a school. While the building fits the size requirement, its current configuration is lacking. There are no windows and the walls would not be full ceiling height. There’s also no full-size gym. There would also have to be a new parking and transportation plan. And there is less available outdoor green space.

The district is also concerned about possible soil contamination from a former laundromat at the site, but that is not believed to impact the building. The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has offered pay for that. It would take up to 15 days for the results to come back and a possible deal could be made depending on the results.

Erin Brown will have more on the results of the meeting on the Channel 3 News at 11.

Related Stories:

As district weighs Burlington HS options, some students opting out

Burlington School District considers UVM as short-term location for BHS students

Burlington School District eyes former Macy’s building for alternate high school site

Burlington High School students to have some in-person classes

Local high schools struggle to keep theater arts programs intact during pandemic

No ‘urgency’ in planning to survey Vermont schools for PCBs

Child psychiatrist explains health impacts of remote learning on kids

Students address school board regarding BHS plans

Burlington School District presents options for BHS contamination

A look inside Burlington Technical Center’s alternate classrooms

Group opposing BHS PCBs closure addresses school officials

Some BHS parents push for return to school, PCBs or not

How widespread is Vt. school PCB problem?

State working on plan to address possibility of PCBs in more Vermont schools

Some Burlington tech students to return to in-person classes next week

Burlington School District to look for new location for BHS students

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.