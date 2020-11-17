Burlington School District could vote on Macy’s plan tonight
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District will possibly take action Tuesday on a proposal to make the old Macy’s building a home for Burlington high school students displaced by PCB contamination earlier this fall.
The district is looking at leasing the former mall for the next three-and-a-half years, but they will need millions in state and federal funding to help pay for the plan.
Throughout the whole process, district officials have said they need a building that is large enough to hold all 970 students and that can be outfitted to operate as a school. While the building fits the size requirement, its current configuration is lacking. There are no windows and the walls would not be full ceiling height. There’s also no full-size gym. There would also have to be a new parking and transportation plan. And there is less available outdoor green space.
The district is also concerned about possible soil contamination from a former laundromat at the site, but that is not believed to impact the building. The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has offered pay for that. It would take up to 15 days for the results to come back and a possible deal could be made depending on the results.
Erin Brown will have more on the results of the meeting on the Channel 3 News at 11.
