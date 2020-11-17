Advertisement

Cooking for a scaled-down Thanksgiving meal

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on the Channel 3 News, we’re showing you how to scale down your Thanksgiving meal.

With households not gathering together, you probably don’t need a whole turkey to feed the table. We’re starting our series by showing you how to do a beautiful turkey breast.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Matt Jennings, vice president of culinary at Healthy Living in Williston and also a James Beard-nominated chef.

