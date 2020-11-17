Court: Remote House sessions OK under quorum provision

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Holding New Hampshire House sessions remotely would not violate a constitutional provision about what constitutes a quorum, the state Supreme Court said Tuesday.

The House has been meeting at the University of New Hampshire to allow for greater social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but Democrats voted in September to ask the court to weigh in on the possibility of remote sessions.

Opponents argued that doing so would violate other provisions of the state Constitution, particularly one guaranteeing public access to government. The court, however, limited its answer to the narrow question regarding quorum requirements.

“As long as the requisite number of representatives is ‘present,’ either in person or virtually, meaning that the requisite number is ‘at hand’ and 'not absent,” the provision is satisfied," the court wrote.

Republicans regained control of both the House and Senate in this month’s elections, making the prospect of remote sessions less likely. House Republican Leader Dick Hinch, a candidate for House speaker, told WMUR-TV on Monday he wants to get back to as much in-person work as possible when it is safe.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)