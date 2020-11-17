Free online platform lets New Yorkers learn new jobs skills
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers can learn new job skills and certifications thanks to a new program.
Unemployed or underemployed New Yorkers will now have access to nearly 4,000 free courses on the online training platform “Coursera.”
The classes focus on high-demand industries like advanced manufacturing, technology and health care.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he encourages everyone to take part.
You can request a free account through the New York Department of Labor’s website.
