Free online platform lets New Yorkers learn new jobs skills

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers can learn new job skills and certifications thanks to a new program.

Unemployed or underemployed New Yorkers will now have access to nearly 4,000 free courses on the online training platform “Coursera.”

The classes focus on high-demand industries like advanced manufacturing, technology and health care.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he encourages everyone to take part.

You can request a free account through the New York Department of Labor’s website.

