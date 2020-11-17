Advertisement

Governor to hold press briefing as cases spike in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The recent spike in cases will likely be a main topic at Tuesday’s pandemic press conference with Vermont state leaders.

We also expect to hear a reminder about the new order, which bans social gatherings, both inside and out.

Certain industries are still open, but it’s possible talks of closing certain aspects will come.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and we’ll carry it live right here on Channel 3.

