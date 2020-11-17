New fire chief to be appointed in Rutland

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Board of Aldermen will vote on instating a new fire chief at their next meeting.

During Monday night’s meeting, Mayor David Allaire presented Deputy Chief William Lovett as the new fire chief.

The board will take a vote on December 7th.

If he is approved it will go to a committee meeting.

Lovett served as interim chief back in 2017 and has been again since February of this year.

Rutland has been without a fire chief since January 2020, when James Larsen was suspended after being accused of bullying his subordinates.

