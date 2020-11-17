Advertisement

New fire chief to be appointed in Rutland

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Board of Aldermen will vote on instating a new fire chief at their next meeting.

During Monday night’s meeting, Mayor David Allaire presented Deputy Chief William Lovett as the new fire chief.

The board will take a vote on December 7th.

If he is approved it will go to a committee meeting.

Lovett served as interim chief back in 2017 and has been again since February of this year.

Rutland has been without a fire chief since January 2020, when James Larsen was suspended after being accused of bullying his subordinates.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Despite the disappointment, most people say they believe Gov. Phil Scott's restriction limiting...
Vermonters change Thanksgiving plans after multihousehold gathering ban
No visitors allowed at UVM Medical Center; some exceptions
UVM Medical Center not allowing visitors
Police say it was Erik J. Smith, 32, of East Hartford, Connecticut, who’s on federal parole.
Multistate police pursuit through Vermont, New Hampshire

Latest News

Downtown Burlington restaurants adjust to new mandate
Downtown Burlington restaurants adjust to new mandate
New fire chief to be appointed in Rutland
New fire chief to be appointed in Rutland
Will new rules hurt winter tourism businesses in Vermont?
Will new rules hurt winter tourism businesses in Vermont?
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage