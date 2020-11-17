Advertisement

New Hampshire man sentenced in fentanyl distribution case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - A man will be spending more time in prison after prosecutors say he organized a drug deal while incarcerated.

Benny Ranes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell a controlled drug and was sentenced to prison.

Last year, prosecutors say while he was already in prison, he introduced a paroling inmate to his former fentanyl supplier in Massachusetts.

They say that paroling inmate bought large quantities of fentanyl to sell in New Hampshire.

The Berlin, New Hampshire man was sentenced to 6-12 years in state prison, but could have a shorter sentence based on good behavior.

